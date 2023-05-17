Russia won’t backpedal on its grain deal fulfillment conditions — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Moscow will not change its position regarding the compliance with all conditions of the grain deal, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, has told the Zvezda television channel.

"Undoubtedly, the decisions that are to be made will be clarified and so on," she said, adding that the agreement’s implementation is contingent on the safeguarding of Russia’s interests, and the decision-making process will be based on this premise.

"Let our experts finish their work," she said, when asked whether the deal will be extended.

"However, there will be no backpedalling on fulfilling the requirements that our country had put forward, which were included into those agreements and sealed by the sides," she said. "There will be no backpedalling on those provisions, because, as the Russian foreign minister has already said, they are a part of the package deal."

"This story is not about one country or a group of nations fulfilling their interests while others are waiting for their turn," Zakharova added.