Elon Musk says he will leave Twitter CEO post in six weeks, new candidate has been found

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. US entrepreneur Elon Musk, who owns Twitter social network, said on Thursday that he would leave the post of Twitter’s CEO in six weeks and has already found a new CEO. He published the corresponding statement on his Twitter page.

"Excited to announce that I've hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in 6 weeks!" he wrote.

The entrepreneur noted that he will take the post of executive chairman and technical director of the company. His tasks will also include software control and system administration.

On October 7, 2022, Musk closed a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. Immediately after that, he fired a number of management members, including CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal. As follows from the documents posted in the database of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk also dissolved the board of directors and became the sole head of the company.