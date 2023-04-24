EU running on empty for sanctions against Russia — Russian Finance Ministerr

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The European Union has nothing left to sanction in Russia, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.

"Someone is counting how many sanctions have been introduced against Russia. It seems to me we should focus on our own affairs and move on, without counting and looking back at these restrictions and sanctions. As regards the next sanctions package, if we take a look at current mass media reports, the EU has already exhausted its possibilities - it does not know what to do to hurt Russia anymore," Siluanov noted.

The EU has introduced a total of ten sanctions packages against Russia from 2022 to 2023. The black list contains 1,275 Russian nationals and 435 restrictions were adopted against Russian legal entities.