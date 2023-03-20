Grain deal does not work unless Russia’s stance taken into account — Putin

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The comprehensive implementation of the grain deal can only be ensured if Russia’s position is taken into account, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"Only when our position is taken into account will a fair and comprehensive implementation of the Black Sea grain deal be ensured. And depending on this, we will decide on our further participation," Putin said, speaking at the Russia-Africa parliamentary conference.

He recalled that Russia recently agreed to extend the grain deal for another 60 days. However, Putin pointed out, Moscow insists on the package nature of the agreement "first and foremost in the interests of African and other developing countries," meaning that they need large amounts of food.

"We insist on full compliance with the key Russian requirements, primarily, as I said, showing concern that grain and fertilizers go to needy African states, and not sent to well-fed European markets, to well-fed European countries," the president added.

According to him, out of the total volume of grain exported from Ukraine to date, "about 45% has gone to European countries, and only 3% - to Africa."

Putin noted that since August 1, 2022, 827 ships have left Ukraine, but only 3 million tons of grain have been sent to Africa, 1.3 million tons - to the poorest countries on that continent.

"As I said, almost 45% went to well-fed European countries, despite the fact that this whole deal was presented under the pretext that it was needed to ensure the interests of African countries," he went on.

"I would like to draw your attention to the fact that during the same time, despite all the restrictions and restrictions on the export of Russian grain, almost 12 million tons were sent from Russia to Africa," the head of state concluded.