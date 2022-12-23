Too early to draw conclusions on Nord Stream pipeline explosions — Novak

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The investigation into the causes of the explosions at Nord Stream gas pipelines is still ongoing and it is premature to draw any conclusions, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"No big news; the investigation has not ended. Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 [pipeline operators - TASS] are precluded from the investigation into the act of sabotage that occurred at the Nord Stream 2 and the Nord Stream [pipelines - TASS]. The relevant investigations have been carried out; the company is now analyzing everything. In other words, at this point, it is premature to draw any conclusions regarding the consequences and causes of the terrorist act of sabotage. The work is in progress," Novak said.

Earlier, the Nord Stream AG company reported that three threads of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 offshore gas pipelines had suffered unprecedented damage on September 26. Swedish seismologists later revealed that two explosions had been recorded along the Nord Stream pipelines on September 26. The Swedish Prosecutor’s Office said on November 18 that the explosions were an act of sabotage and that the investigation is ongoing.