Western calculation on destruction of Russian economy failed to materialize, Putin says

NOVO-OGARYOVO, December 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the Western calculation on destruction of the Russian economy unfulfilled.

"This calculation (on fall of the Russian economy - TASS), as we see, well, as everyone sees, did not materialize," the head of state said during the meeting of the Council on strategic development and national projects Thursday.

Putin noted that an unprecedented sanctions aggression has been initiated against Russia, aimed to promptly "wreck the economy" and to "derail the national currency by plundering the currency reserves and to provoke a devastating inflation.".