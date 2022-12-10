Gazprom sets new record of Russian gas daily supply to China on Dec 9

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russia’s gas giant Gazprom set a new historical record for the daily export of Russian gas to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline on December 9, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

"On December 9, Gazprom set a new historical record for daily supply of Russian gas to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline. Gazprom’s daily contractual obligations stipulated by the gas sales agreement were exceeded by 16.4%," the statement said.

Gazprom is reported to be meeting China’s requests to increase the daily supply of gas in December as compared to the previously approved schedule.