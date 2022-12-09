Putin supports establishment of energy coalition in EAEU — Putin

BISHKEK, December 9. /TASS/. Russia supports creation of a coordinating agency for the provision of energy resources to the economies in the Eurasian Economic Union, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

"Cooperation in the energy sphere is also being promoted more and more actively. At the conclusion of this meeting, a decision will be made to establish a council of heads of authorized agencies of EAEU states in the energy sphere," Putin said.

"Russia definitely supports the creation of such a coordinating structure that will professionally deal with issues associated with the provision of national economies on a long-term basis with key energy resources and development of common energy markets of the Union. We have appropriate plans and we will endeavor to fulfill them," the Russian leader said.

This item was discussed "fairly, frankly and specifically" at the closed part of the Council’s meeting, the President said. "It seems to me that an understanding is in place. We will definitely proceed in implementing all our plans," Putin added.