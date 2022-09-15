SCO countries capable of ensuring their food security — expert

DUSHANBE, September 15. /TASS/. Countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) are capable of ensuring their food security, Rashid Alimov, Professor of the Academy of State Service under the Tajik President and former SCO secretary general, told TASS on Wednesday.

"The SCO countries have a reliable shield to ensure their food security, since they account for 53.5% of the global rice market and 51.2% of the wheat market," he said.

According to Alimov, the SCO countries have a considerable potential. Thus, "the SCO family" possesses 40% of the global proved oil reserves, nearly half of the global natural gas reserves, and 29% of the global uranium reserves. Apart from that, China, India, and Russia are among the world leaders in terms of the production of renewable energy source. "The synergy of the economic potential of the SCO member countries can yield a mutually beneficial result," he stressed.

The current SCO summit begins on September 15, 2022 in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand. The Tajik president will take part in the summit along with other member states’ leaders.