Russia to increase its share on global coal market from 18% to 25% by 2050

MOSCOW, 4 July. /TASS/. Russia plans to increase its share on the global coal market from 18% to 25% by 2050 and remain one of the world’s top three countries with the highest export volume, head of the Russian Energy Ministry’s Coal Industry Department Petr Bobylev said addressing the State Duma (lower house) on Monday.

"Regarding exports, our target is to remain one of top three coal exporters, we are currently the third with a 18% market share," he said, adding that the plan is to reach "a 25% (share) of the global coal market by 2050."

Earlier, Deputy Energy Minister Sergey Mochalnikov said the ministry together with Russian Railways and the country’s coal companies was developing alternative routes for redirecting coal exports following the ban on imports of Russian coal by a number of EU states. It is currently difficult to project Russia’s coal exports this year, he added.