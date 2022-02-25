EU sanctions to prevent Russia from processing and selling oil - EC President

BRUSSELS, February 25. /TASS/. A new package of European sanctions against Russia, approved by leaders of the 27 European member states during an emergency summit on Thursday night, will hamper Russia’s oil refining and sales and cause billions in losses, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters in Brussels on Friday.

In her words, the EU sanctions against Russia’s energy sector prohibit exports of "instruments <…> that are crucial to refine the oil."

"These instruments are built in Europe, they are unique and cannot be replaced globally by other suppliers," she added.