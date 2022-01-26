Russia, Italy managed to keep economic cooperation at high level during pandemic — Putin

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russia and Italy managed to keep the economic cooperation at a high level during the pandemic period, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at the meeting with Italian businessmen.

"Business contacts turned out to be more difficult due to the coronavirus pandemic and the overall volatile situation in the global economy certainly did not promote the implementation of new projects and initiatives," the head of state said.

"However, it can be stated with satisfaction that our countries managed nevertheless to keep cooperation on the economic track at a rather high level," he added.

The bilateral trade between Russia and Italy soared by 53.8% to $27.5 bln in eleven months of 2021, Putin said. "I even believe this figure will most probably cross the level of $30 bln after the end of calculations," he added.