China resumes transportation of liquefied petroleum gas from Russia

BEIJING, December 30. /TASS/. Chinese railway checkpoint Manchuria on the border with Russia has resumed receiving Russian liquefied petroleum gas since Thursday, which was earlier suspended due to the pandemic, Russia’s trade mission in China said in its Telegram channel.

According to the statement, Manchurian customs also opened access for freight trains with bulk grain and fertilizers supplied from the Russian Federation.

On November 30, Russian Railways suspended accepting goods addressed to Grodekovo-Suifenhe and Zabaikalsk-Manzhouli border crossings, except container shipments. "The decision was made in Chinese border cities of Manzhouli and Suifenhe as part of strengthening measures on prevention and control over the epidemiological situation," the railway operator said. This measure did not affect container shipping.