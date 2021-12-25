Gazprom supplies gas through Ukraine, despite performing contract for 2021

MOSCOW, December 26. / TASS /. The Russian Gazprom energy corporation resumes to transit gas through Ukraine, although the contract for the current year was fulfilled in mid-December, Spokesman for the gas giant Sergey Kupriyanov told the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"Speaking about gas transportation through Ukraine, Gazprom fulfilled all its obligations under the transit contract on December 15 and continues to supply gas in this direction," the Gazprom spokesman noted.

Earlier, it was reported that from the start of the year to December 15, the Russian energy corporation supplied some 40 bln cubic meters of gas through Ukraine, having fully met its obligations for 2021.

According to the Gazprom website, the volume of gas transit through Ukraine this year amounted to about 40.8 bln cubic meters as of December 22.