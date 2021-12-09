Russia and Serbia sign agreement on construction of nuclear technology center

BELGRADE, December 9. /TASS/. The Serbian government and Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom signed an agreement on the construction of a nuclear technology center in the republic, the press service of Serbian Innovation Minister Nenad Popovic announced on Thursday.

"The Serbian government and the state corporation Rosatom signed a general framework agreement on the construction of the nuclear technology center and an agreement on the establishment of a joint venture that will implement this project in Serbia," the statement says.

The document was signed by Nenad Popovic, who also acts as Chairman of the intergovernmental committee for cooperation with Russia, and President of Rusatom Overseas (an enterprise of the Rosatom state corporation) Yevgeny Pakermanov.

Under the signed agreement, a nuclear medicine center based on a cyclotron complex, as well as facilities for the production of radiopharmaceuticals, will be built in Serbia over the next three years, the press service reported.

"This is a historic day in relations between Russia and Serbia. Based on the agreements between our leaders, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic and President of Russia Vladimir Putin, we signed an agreement that will return Serbia to the map of European countries that have capacities for scientific research in the field of nuclear technology," Popovic said.

Yevgeny Pakermanov said that the start of work on the practical implementation of the project is planned in 2022.

During Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Serbia on January 17, 2019, the sides signed an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in peaceful use of nuclear energy. The sides also adopted a joint statement on the strategic partnership between the countries for the construction of a center of nuclear science, technology and innovation.

On October 19, 2019, Russia’s Rosatom state nuclear corporation and Serbia’s ministry of innovations and technological development signed an agreement on cooperation on the construction of a center of nuclear science, technologies and innovations.