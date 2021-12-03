Allegro trains between Russia and Finland to be launched again on December 12 — operator

HELSINKI, December 3. /TASS/. Allegro trains between Helsinki and St. Petersburg will start making trips again from December 12 after the break lasting since last spring, press service of the Finnish railway operator VR said on Friday.

"The Allegro train between Helsinki and St. Petersburg will start the scheduled service on December 12 from Monday to Sunday two times a day in both destinations," the press service said.

The Russian side signed a decree pertaining to passenger traffic opening on December 2, VR said.