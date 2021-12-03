Ural vehicles enjoy demand in more than 40 countries — Russian Deputy PM

MIASS, December 3. /TASS/. Ural motor vehicles produced in Russia have the demand in more than 40 countries, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said at the meeting with local authorities and plant management.

"Ural brand automobiles have demand among clients in more than 40 countries of the world at present. The company’s share on the Russian market of all-wheel drive trucks is about 30%," the deputy prime minister said.

Creation of a cluster to manufacture key components for trucks and road construction wheeled machines was also discussed at the meeting.

Export to Latin America

The Deputy Prime Minister added that Ural motor vehicles have good prospects of export to Latin American and African countries.

"The most important is that the design of all Ural modifications is very reliable. It indeed rightfully enjoys demand not merely in our country but also overseas. I had the honor to open the assembly facility of your automobiles in Cuba. I am aware Cubans are highly satisfied; good prospects for export of your vehicles to Latin America and Africa are in place," the official said.

Ural is among Russian leading producers of trucks and special purpose passenger vehicles. The product line of the company comprises over 250 vehicle modifications.