Gazprom, Moldavia continue new contract talks

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Chief Executive Officer of Gazprom Alexei Miller and Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova Andrei Spinu continued negotiations on terms of a new contract for Russian gas supply to the country, the Russian gas holding said on Thursday.

"Negotiations between Chief Executive Officer of Gazprom Alexei Miller with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development of the Republic of Moldova Andrei Spinu and Chief Executive Officer of Moldovagaz Vadim Ceban on supplies of Russian gas to Moldova continued today in St. Petersburg," the company said.

No details of negotiations are given. In 2020, Gazprom supplied 3.05 bln cubic meters of natural gas to Moldova, up 5.5% in annual terms.

The country has the gas deficit now because the contract with Gazprom ended in late September. Negotiations on the new long-term contract continue. The Russian gas holding requests Moldova to repay the debt of $709 mln. Options of postponing the debt repayment and the 25% gas discount were offered for Gazprom but Moldova is not yet ready to use them.

The parties renewed the effective contract until the end of October for the period of negotiations. The country is importing gas at the market price of about $790 per 1,000 cubic meters now. Chisinau seeks to achieve the gas price reduction to $200 - 300 per 1,000 cubic meters.