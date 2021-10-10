Agrarian sector becomes a pillar of Russian economy — Putin

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The agricultural sector has become one of the flagships of the Russian economy and keeps developing actively, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video address on the occasion of the Agriculture and Processing Industry Workers' Day, celebrated in Russia on the second Sunday of October.

"The Russian agrarian sector is developing actively and dynamically. Today, it is one of the flagships of our economy. Who would have imagined this just a few years ago? This success is a result of your effort in the first place," the president said in his address to agriculture sector workers.

In his words, advanced technologies are actively used by the Russian agricultural sector, and its products are competitive both domestically and internationally.