Epic Games says it has not halted operations in Belarus — Communications Director

NEW YORK, October 4. /TASS/. Epic Games did not withdraw from Belarus and reports on the suspension of its online store operations in the country because of the threat of US sanctions are not factually correct, Nick Chester, the Communications Director of Epic Games Store and Publishing, told TASS on Monday.

"This is false," Chester said, answering the question whether operations of the store in Belarus were halted because of sanctions.

Failures in store operations reported last week were individual by nature and the company is investigating them, Epic Games added.

Reports appeared in mass media last week that the online store of Epic Games halted operations in Belarus because of concerns of being covered by sanctions imposed by Washington on Minsk. Allegations were made based on reports of certain Belarusian users about failures in store operations and the inability to make purchases there.