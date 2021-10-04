Nord Stream 2 operator starts gas filling of first string

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Nord Stream 2 AG has started filling with gas the first string of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the pipeline operator said on Monday.

"This string will be gradually filled to build the required inventory and pressure as a prerequisite for the later technical tests," the company said.

"Previously, the first string of the pipeline underwent pre-commissioning activities to assure the pipeline integrity. This included the internal inspection by special devices (pipeline inspection gauges), as well as external visual and instrumental surveys of the pipeline. Nord Stream 2 will inform further technical steps in due time," the gas pipeline operator said.

"Pre-commissioning steps for the second string are ongoing," the pipeline operator added.

The pipeline was "built and independently certified according to applicable technical and industry standards to ensure reliable and safe operations," the Nord Stream 2 AG said.