Europe requests more coal from Russia, producers ready - sources

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. European consumers requested an increase in steam coal suppliers on the back of record-breaking gas prices and Russian coal producers are ready to boost sales for the region, two sources on the coal market told TASS.

Russian Railways, in their turn, have the opportunity to increase coal haulage to Europe, the company’s press service said.

"European consumers, particularly power companies, requested extra supplies of steam coal from Russia," the source in a coal company told TASS. The second source on the market confirmed requests of European companies for higher coal deliveries on the back of the gas price rally.

"Infrastructural capabilities of Russian Railways will make it possible to support extra coal export in the western direction if needed. Concerning the railcar fleet, its pool as estimated by Russian Railways is also sufficient for a significant increase in carriage," the press service of Russian Railways said.