Moscow Exchange to admit Robinhood, MSCI, Pinterest to trading

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Moscow Exchange (MOEX) plans to admit 77 foreign stocks, including shares of Robinhood, MSCI, Pinterest, JPMorgan Chase & Co., F5 Networks, etc., to trading on September 1, 2021, the exchange said in a statement on Tuesday.

As a result, the number of shares and depositary receipts of foreign issuers available for trading on the Moscow Exchange will reach 281. MOEX plans to make more international securities available for trading in the future based on demand from banks, brokers, asset managers, and their clients.

Moscow Exchange launched trading in international equities on August 24, 2020. The securities are traded in the main and after-hours trading sessions. Trades are settled in Russian rubles. Dividends will be set in the currency of the issuer, i.e., in US dollars for American securities.