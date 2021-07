MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The euro fell by 0.3% to 86.98 rubles on the Moscow Exchange.

By 10:23 Moscow time, the euro rate accelerated its decline to 0.33% and was at the level of 86.95 rubles. At the same time, the dollar rate fell to 73.68 (-0.46%).

The last time the euro was below 87 rubles on July 6, 2021.

The price of September futures contract for Brent oil on London’s ICE fell by 0.26% to $72.04 per barrel. WTI crude oil fell by 0.14% to $70.2 per barrel.