US Colonial Pipeline resumes activities after hacker attack

NEW YORK, May 13. /TASS/. Colonial Pipeline, the largest US pipeline company, is returning to normal operations after nearly a week of downtime due to a hacker attack, which has caused fuel supply disruptions across the country, the company’s press service said on Wednesday.

It was noted that the return to the normal supply regime will take several days. The company intends to ship as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as possible safely and will continue to do so until the markets return to normal, according to the statement.

The company resumed activities after a conversation between the company's management and US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm.

According to Colonial Pipeline's statement last week, the cyberattack on its systems was carried out using a ransomware virus. As a result of this attack, the company was forced to temporarily suspend its operations. This, in turn, has led to the shutdown of almost half of the gas stations in some states of the southeastern United States due to the rush demand for fuel.