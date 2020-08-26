Russia to supply over 2 mln doses of Sputnik V vaccine to Kazakhstan

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russia will supply over 2 mln doses of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Kazakhstan, with an option of further increase to 5 mln doses, chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev told reporters on Wednesday.

"The agreement stipulates the supply of more than 2 mln doses of the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine to Kazakhstan; we will consider an opportunity of increasing vaccine deliveries to 5 mln doses later on together with partners," Dmitriev said.