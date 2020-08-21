Russia to send 2,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico for testing

MEXICO, August 21. /TASS/. Mexico will receive 2,000 doses of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine from Russia for the third stage of clinical trials, according to Foreign Secretary of Mexico Marcelo Ebrard.

According to Ebrard, Moscow offered at least 2,000 doses of the vaccine to Mexico to start testing it, El Universal newspaper wrote. The testing is expected to begin in September.

On Wednesday, Ebrard met with Russian Ambassador to Mexico Viktor Koronelli and the parties discussed the Sputnik V vaccine.

On August 11, Russia became the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, which was named Sputnik V. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and underwent clinical trials in June and July. According to the Russian Health Ministry, experience shows that such vaccines are capable of creating long-term immunity that lasts for up to two years.