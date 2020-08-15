Swiss Airlines resumes flights from Russia

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Swiss Airlines resumed flights from Russia on Saturday, Domodedovo airport said in its official telegram channel.

"Domodedovo has served the first regular flight of Swiss Airlines after the resumption of flights between Russia and Switzerland. Flight LX 1327 took off today from Domodedovo to Zurich," the airport said.

Earlier, the Swiss carrier announced plans to resume flights to Moscow, but did not give an exact date.

The Swiss authorities have excluded Russia from the list of states posing an increased risk of coronavirus infection from August 5. From August 8, Switzerland has canceled the requirement to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine for passengers arriving from Russia. However, the Swiss Embassy in Moscow told TASS earlier, only citizens with a residence permit can now visit the country, entry is still closed for tourists.

Russia has gradually begun to resume international flights on August 1. At the moment, flights have been resumed with Turkey, the United Kingdom, Tanzania, and Switzerland.