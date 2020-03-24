Russia’s banking system now more ready for shocks than in 2008, experts say

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The Russian banking system is now more prepared for shocks than in the 2008 crisis, according to experts from the National Credit Ratings rating agency.

"The distinguishing characteristic of 2020 is that, in contrast to previous stressful situations (primarily in 2008-2009 and partly in 2014-2015), the problem is not the financial system (global or Russian), but the real economy. Both around the world and in Russia, financial systems and central banks approached the beginning of 2020 in a much more prepared state: tools and experience were accumulated, regulation was significantly improved," experts explained.