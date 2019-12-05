More than 500 companies take part in tourism communications forum in Boao

BOAO, December 5. /TASS/. Over 500 travel companies and business representatives took part in the fourth Boao Tourism Communications Forum, held in China's Hainan Province, www.hinews.cn reported.

According to the publication, more than a thousand scientists and tourism industry experts during the forum in Boao discussed the world's leading trends in the use of 5G and other advanced technologies in the tourism sector, exchanged experiences in developing tourism business, media marketing, protecting and visualizing the cultural heritage, sustainable development of cultural and tourist integration. UNESCO Department professor at the Curtin University (Australia) Eric Malcolm Champion, an Australian archaeologist, a professor of cultural tourism Hilary Du Cros, an American photographer and blogger Gary Arndt and others.

"Tourism is an industry that carries spiritual and material values, while interacting with the communications sector has a natural connection," said Cao Yuanxing, deputy head of the Hainan Tourism, Culture, Sports, Television and Radio Department. “Good communication is not only the key to successful development of tourism, but also a platform for promoting tourism products,” he pointed out.

Speaking at the forum, Vice Mayor of Qionghai Wang Ke reminded about the successful holding of the previous three tourism communications forums in Boao. "In the small town of Boao nobody has heard of for 20 years is now holding world-class events with the participation of famous cultural figures and experts," he emphasized.

The IV Boao Tourism Communication Forum was held as part of the XX Hainan International Carnival, which is taking place on the island from November 22 to December 31. During the festivities, cultural and music festivals, concerts, sports competitions and exhibitions are held in six cities. New Year's Eve carnival will wrap up with a big concert.