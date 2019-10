Russia’s extra budget revenues since launch of OPEC+ deal total $107 bln, says RDIF CEO

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russia's revenue from exports of oil products in January-August 2019 decreased by 15% year-on-year to $43.93 bln, according to the Federal Customs Service of Russia.

Revenue from export sales of gasoline for 8 months decreased by 0.2% to $1.709 bln, from sale of diesel fuel — by 15.1% to $18.947 bln.

According to the Customs Service, the volume of oil exports during the reporting period decreased by 10.3% to 91.689 mln tonnes.