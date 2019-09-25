Hainan authorities to allocate $220 mln to curb poverty

HAIKOU, September 25. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities will allocate 1,56 bln yuan (220,7 mln) to tackle poverty in the region, the Hainan Daily reported.

According to the publication, the authorities intend to set up a special fund for financing the farmers. The rural residents of Qiongzhong, Baoting, Bosha and Lingao counties will be eligible for aid. Those with low income will be able to get loans and soft loans for small business and buying small farms.

China's government has been conductin the anti-poverty campaign for a while; the authorities intend to curb the problem by 2020. In 2013-2017, due to government measures, 68 million people are now above the poverty line. In 2018, China managed to reduce the number of poor by another 10 million people — the residents of Hainan are among those people as well.

The efforts to raise the standard of living in the region are carried out along with active work on the construction and promotion of the pilot free trade zone.

Hainan's free trade zone project

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.