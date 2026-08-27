MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Ukraine will not be able to launch production of Storm Shadow (SCALP - French) long-range missiles due to the lack of the necessary infrastructure, which was destroyed by strikes from the Russian Armed Forces, Chairman of the presidium of the all-Russian organization Officers of Russia, Hero of Russia Major General Sergey Lipovoy told TASS.

"SCALP missiles require a serious approach, which the Kiev regime currently lacks for one simple reason: all the technological supply chains they previously had have been destroyed by our forces’ systematic strikes. In fact, there is now a chaotic attempt to assemble and set up production of these high-precision weapons, but they will not succeed," he said.

Lipovoy noted that even if Kiev manages to assemble them somewhere using available components, "it is not a given that these missiles will be fully controllable." "Such missiles, as a rule, often go out of control if manufacturing procedures are violated, and continue flying wherever they please, landing, for example, in the territory of neighboring states," he noted.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced that his government had agreed to allow the defense company MBDA to transfer to Kiev classified data on British components for the SCALP long-range missile (the French version of the British Storm Shadow) – an air-launched cruise missile equipped with a subsonic turbojet engine, an infrared homing system, and an onboard processor with GPS. It is capable of flying at extremely low altitudes (30-40 m).