Ukrainian forces shell DPR populated areas 17 times over past day

DONETSK, August 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces shelled populated areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 17 times over the past day, injuring 11 civilians, including two children, the department for documenting Ukrainian war crimes under the administration of the DPR head and government said.

"Seventeen armed attacks by Ukrainian armed formations were recorded <...> over the past day. Reports were received that 11 civilians, including two children, were injured. Additional information was received about two civilians injured on February 23 and April 13 in the populated area of Konstantinovka," the statement said.

According to the department, Ukrainian forces fired 25 munitions. Eight residential buildings, 11 civilian infrastructure facilities, and passenger vehicles were damaged.