MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russia Battlegroup South liberated 94 buildings and destroyed up to 95 Ukrainian servicemen in Konstantinovka over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"During the day, 94 buildings were liberated from Ukrainian militants. Up to 95 servicemen were destroyed," the ministry stated.

TASS has compiled the main information about the situation in the special military operation zone over the past 24 hours.

Servicemen of Battlegroup West are advancing in the northwestern part of the settlement of Krasny Liman, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. During the day, 5 strongholds were captured, 47 buildings were cleared of the Ukrainian, and in the southern part of the city, the destruction of a blocked enemy brigade was completed.

Units of Russia’s Battlegroup South continue to eliminate scattered groups of the 28th and 100th Ukrainian brigades in the southwestern part of Konstantinovka, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. "In the southwestern part of the settlement [Konstantinovka], the elimination of scattered groups of the 28th and 100th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian continues," the ministry stated.

Russian troops struck energy and transport facilities, production workshops and storage sites of Ukrainian long-range UAVs, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian formations and foreign mercenaries in 154 areas over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. "Operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces groupings inflicted damage on fuel and energy complex and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian, production workshops and storage sites of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 154 areas," the ministry stated.

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost about 1,370 servicemen in the special military operation zone over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. Specifically, Ukrainian losses in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup North amounted to over 220 servicemen; Battlegroup West - over 220; Battlegroup South - over 145; Battlegroup Center - over 295; Battlegroup East - over 440; Battlegroup Dnepr - up to 50 soldiers.

Servicemen of Battlegroup West destroyed up to 30 Ukrainian soldiers and one Dzhura armored vehicle in the settlement of Krasny Liman in the DPR over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"During the day [in Krasny Liman], up to 30 militants, one Dzhura armored vehicle, one pickup truck, one 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system manufactured in the US, and 6 ground robotic systems were destroyed," the ministry stated.

Russian air defense forces shot down 13 guided aerial bombs, 740 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. "Air defense forces shot down 13 guided aerial bombs, 2 HIMARS multiple rocket launcher projectiles manufactured in the US, and 740 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry stated.