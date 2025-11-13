ZALA to present upgraded Lancet-E at Dubai Airshow

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. ZALA will showcase its upgraded Lancet-E reconnaissance and strike system at the Dubai Airshow 2025, the company announced on its official Telegram channel.

"We are proud to announce our participation in the Dubai Airshow 2025, where ZALA, in cooperation with Rosoboronexport, will present the upgraded Lancet-E UAV," the statement said.

ZALA added that the exhibition will also feature a significant event that "will open up new opportunities for the development of unmanned technologies on the international stage."