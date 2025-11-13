Russia’s Tor systems to enjoy demand in regions vulnerable to drone attacks — expert

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Regions that may be exposed to drone attacks and require mobile air defense systems are the potential markets for the Russian-made Tor surface-to-air missile system, scientific editor of the Arms Export magazine Mikhail Barabanov said.

"Regions with a high probability of aerial attacks by small and medium targets remain the potential markets for the Tor anti-aircraft missile system: Middle East and North African countries where UAVs and guided munitions are actively used; Southeast Asian states with their island geography and the need for mobile air defense systems, and also Latin American and African countries that especially need autonomous and relatively inexpensive systems," Barabanov said in an article published in the Arms Export magazine.

In the expert’s opinion, air defense systems of the Tor family enjoy demand both among Russia’s traditional partners and new customers that seek proven and technologically mature solutions to shield troops and strategic facilities.

In particular, Armenia, which received a number of Tor-M2KM surface-to-air missile systems based on the Kamaz-63501 chassis starting in 2019, reportedly actively deployed them in combat operations in Nagorno-Karabakh in the fall of 2020, the expert noted.

Also, India shows steady interest in solutions capable of effectively engaging low-altitude and fast targets in line with the development of the national air defense system, Barabanov said.

In addition, delegations from Vietnam, Iran, Iraq and Bahrain have repeatedly visited display stands of Russia’s Almaz-Antey Group at international military-technical events, including the Fleet 2024 maritime defense show where the shipborne Tor-M2KM modular version was demonstrated.