Situation in DPR’s Dmitrov critical for Ukrainian army — DPR head

DONETSK, November 2. /TASS/. The situation in the city of Dmitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) is critical for the Ukrainian army, DPR’s head, Denis Pushilin, said.

"Near Dmitrov, the situation is critical for the enemy," he said in a video address posted on his Telegram channel.

Russian forces are successfully advancing toward Seversk and Zvanovka in the DPR, Pushilin added.

"Near Seversk, we see progress of our forces and the settlement of Zvanovka will soon be on news bulletins because our forces are advancing there too," he said.

Pushilin also said that Ukrainian troops are trying to break out of encirclement in the city of Krasnoarmeisk.

"It looks like the enemy is focusing not on consolidating their positions [in Krasnoarmeisk] but mostly on deblocking themselves and breaking out of the city," he said.

The Ukrainian army is deploying additional forces to the city of Yampol, Pushilin said.

"Fierce fighting continues in Yampol. The enemy continues pulling its reserves there in a bid to hold this settlement. But I an convinced this will not stop our units from doing their job and liberating this settlement," he said in a video.