Tu-22M3 long-range bombers carry out bombing raid on simulated enemy

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russian Tu-22M3 long-range bombers carried out an air strike on a simulated enemy as part of the Zapad 2025 military drills, the Defense Ministry reported.

"The crews of Russian Aerospace Forces’ Tu-22M3 long-range bombers carried out an air strike with practical bombing, destroying targets at one of the training grounds during the Zapad 2025 joint strategic drill," the ministry said.

The long-range aviation pilots staged an air strike against a conditional enemy "with the aim of disrupting the control system and destroying critical facilities." During the air strike, the crews operated in pairs. The combat operation was carried out from an altitude of about 1,000 meters. "The training and combat tasks were carried out taking into account the combat experience gained," the ministry emphasized.