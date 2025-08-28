Russian forces mop up 3-km area near Sredneye in DPR

LUGANSK, August 28. /TASS/. Russian troops have mopped up an area of three kilometers near the village of Sredneye and consolidated position in a forest near Shandrigolovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Russian military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Our troops continue liberating operations near the settlement of Sredneye in the DPR. A three-kilometer section has been mopped up west of the settlement and our forces have advanced to new positions. <…> Our advance detachments have taken positions in a forest near Shandrigolovo and consolidated there," he said.

According to the expert, Russia’s operations have forced Ukrainian troops to retreat to a stronghold northwest of the settlement. However, Russian forces have advanced 200 meters south of Sredneye and cut a motorway linkin Sredneye and Shandrigolovo.