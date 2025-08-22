Putin points to constant changes in conditions, methods of warfare

SAROV /Nizhny Novgorod Region/, August 22. /TASS/. The conditions and methods of warfare change every month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with nuclear industry workers.

"I hate to return to the same point over and over again, but it’s the most sore point for us. It’s about everything happening along the line of contact. What I mean to say is that the conditions and methods of warfare change every month - I am not exaggerating - and certainly every six months," he stressed.

If you fall a few weeks behind, you face increasing losses, Putin noted. "And the pace of advance on the line of contact declines. Just a few months, and it’s over," he added.