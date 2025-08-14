Russia hits EU-sponsored long-range missile production facilities in Ukraine

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Information obtained by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) allowed to carry out strikes on enterprises producing long-range missiles in Ukraine established with the assistance of one of Western European countries, the FSB Public Relations Center said.

According to it, the agency received data on "the Ukrainian side developing and beginning production of Sapsan systems."

"It was established that with the financial aid and assistance of specialists from one of Western European countries, defense enterprises in Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk and Sumy regions carried out the development and production of Sapsan operational-tactical missile systems capable of delivering strikes deep inside Russian territory," the FSB said.

The press service emphasized that coordinated actions by Russian security agencies allowed to prevent the threat and eliminate the technical production base of Ukrainian ballistic missiles.