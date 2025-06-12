MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Operators of fiber-optic drones of the Bars-27 detachment of the Volunteer corps as part of Battlegroup South have hit a Ukrainian UAV control point and a camouflaged mortar in the Kramatorsk direction, the press service of the corps told TASS.

"Bars-27 detachment fighters in the Kramatorsk direction first shot down the enemy’s DJI Matrice 30 reconnaissance drone, after which they exposed the launch point and hit it with a fiber-optic drone," the press service said.

The detachment fighters also attacked the Ukrainian army’s camouflaged mortar position with drones as it was detected by the air when the crew was camouflaging the position.