MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Over the past day, fighters from Russia’s Battlegroup West wiped out 38 Ukrainian drone control sites, seven Starlink satellite communications terminals, and four field ammo depots, Battlegroup Spokesman Ivan Bigma told TASS.

"The battlegroup’s air defense crews destroyed five fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 38 UAV control sites, seven Starlink terminals, and four field ammo depots," Bigma said.

Also, the Ukrainians lost over 200 troops, a Kozak armored combat vehicle, 14 mortar crews, and a robotic platform from actions by the battlegroup in the past day, he added.