Rosoboronexport displays new drones at high-level security meeting in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Rosoboronexport said it for the first time displays Supercam X4 and Goliath drones at the international high-level meeting of security officials that opened in Moscow.

"Rosoboronexport for the first time displays Supercam X4, Goliath, Karakurt-R and Boomerang quadcopters, as well as high-power fragmentation, incendiary and cumulative warheads which they release," it said.

The display also features S-350M SKAT scout drone of the flying wing scheme and KUB-2-1E loitering munition. Counter-UAV weapons include Radescan-antidrone electronic warfare complex, as well as kinetic weapons that confirmed effectiveness in the military operation in Ukraine.

For commando units, Rosoboronexport displays shortened and small-sized option of Kalashnikov AK-15 rifle of 7.62x39mm caliber, 5.45mm PRL-20 machinegun, the Lebedev pistols, special optics, outfit elements and individual armored protection. There is also sniper outfit that includes a camouflage suit, precision Orsis ST-20 rifle, Harrier intellectual sight, Duet heat imaging cap and Target laser ranger.

CIS, African, Latin American, Asian, Mideast countries participate in the meeting.