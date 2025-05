DONETSK, May 25. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops fired 33 rounds of various munitions on settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours, with nine instances of attacks registered, the administration of the DPR’s head and government reported.

"Nine instances of attacks by Ukrainian armed formations [were recorded]," the report said. The attacks damaged two residential houses.

A total of 33 rounds of various munitions were fired in the Gorlovka and Yasinovataya directions.