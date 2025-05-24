Russian Army has around 7 km to go to reach outskirts of Konstantinovka in Donbass region

LUGANSK, May 24. /TASS/. Russian troops "have been working quite seriously" toward encircling Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), as they have advanced within some 7 km of the town’s outskirts, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"While it is too early to say that [Russian forces] have closed in on Konstantinovka, our guys have been doing quite serious work on this task. <…> They have some 7 km to go to reach the outskirts of Konstantinovka," he said.

According to Marochko, the Russian Army has been actively advancing southwest of Konstantinovka, too, and has cut off a motor road leading to the town. "In general, we are working toward liberating this locality," he shared.

Konstantinovka is a major industrial hub, and Ukrainian soldiers use Soviet-era infrastructure for defense purposes there, the military expert explained.