DONETSK, May 19. /TASS/. At least a hundred Ukrainian servicemen have been eliminated during the battles for the Bogatyr settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a Russian commander told TASS.

"A very large number of enemy troops were destroyed in Bogatyr — at least a hundred," said a platoon commander of the 36th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade.

He added that the Ukrainian grouping in the settlement was quite large, but a significant part of the troops, who lacked combat experience, fled when Russian servicemen approached the village.

On May 18, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of the village of Bogatyr in the DPR.