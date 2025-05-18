MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Servicemen of Ruissia’s East battlegrop destroyed 11 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control points and two American howitzers over the past 24 hours, according to Head of the press center for the group Colonel Alexander Gordeyev.

"Over the course of the day, the enemy lost […] two towed howitzers - an M777 and an M198 - manufactured in the United States […] as well as 11 UAV control points," Gordeyev stated.

He emphasized that the"battlegrop continues to carry out combat missions in the area of the special military operation.