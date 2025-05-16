Almaz-Antey to show its latest air defense systems at MILEX-2025 in Minsk

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The Almaz-Antey Air Defense Concern is set to showcase its latest advanced air defense systems at MILEX-2025, the International Exhibition of Armaments and Military Equipment, scheduled to be held from May 21 to 24 at the Minsk International Exhibition Center.

According to the concern’s press service, the Belarusian capital will host models of the state-of-the-art S-350E Vityaz medium-range anti-aircraft missile system. A key innovation of this SAM is its enhanced safety features, allowing the multifunctional radar, control center, and launch-loading unit to operate fully without requiring personnel presence during combat, thereby significantly reducing risk to operators.

The press release highlights that the high survivability of the Vityaz is achieved through strategic dispersal of its components over considerable distances and rapid repositioning capabilities. This mobility ensures the system can operate both autonomously and as part of integrated air defense groups, adapting swiftly to combat demands.

Additionally, the exhibition will feature models from the Tor family of short-range anti-aircraft missile systems. Designed for the protection of crucial equipment and troops - including those in transit - these systems are capable of defending against aircraft, helicopters, cruise and anti-radar missiles, glide bombs, guided weapons, UAVs, and operate effectively in challenging weather conditions and electronic jamming environments.

The press service emphasizes the Tor systems’ rapid deployment capability, with a transition time from marching to combat readiness of no more than three minutes. Known for their high mobility, ease of operation, and cost-effectiveness, these systems can fire accurately while on the move, reinforcing their strategic value in modern battlefield scenarios.